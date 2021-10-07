It may be almost four years since the death of Avicii, but it seems that almost every month there is another way to memorialize his life. Today, Andreas Moe, the singer from “Fade Into Darkness,” has released an acoustic version of the song that is sorrowfully poignant given the fate of the producer.

“Fade Into Darkness” was released as a single in 2011, making this year its 10th anniversary. Premiered via EDM.com, the acoustic version is a far more somber look back at some of Avicii’s powerful lyrics.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years already since this song was released,” Moe told EDM.com. “It’s a song that still – to this day – means so much to me. To help increase awareness and try to break the stigma around mental health I’ve recorded this acoustic version. Take care of yourself & each other.”

Listen below.

Photo via Sean Eriksson