Widely acclaimed artist and producer James Blake has just released his fifth sophomore album, Friends That Break Your Heart, just two years after his previous album, Assume Form.

Friends That Break Your Heart follows the recently released Covers EP, collection of Blake’s favorite covers, including his critically acclaimed cover of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed,” which generated over 5 million views on TikTok. Now, the new album sees him teaming up with the likes of SZA, JID & SwaVay, and Monica Martin across twelve beautiful singles to craft yet another masterpiece.

Of the album, James says: “This album is my favorite so far. I know that’s what you’d expect me to say because I made it, and all artists think their new album is their best album…But it actually is, so…”

After playing the biggest show of his career last month at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the album tour continues this weekend in New York City and Washington, DC, and ending the US leg in Charlotte and Atlanta next week before he goes off to Europe.

Listen to the full album below.

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 15, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy*

Sunday, May 1, 2022 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo*

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Brussels, BE – Cirque Royal*

Friday, May 6, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK – KB Hallen*

Saturday, May 7, 2022 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall*

Monday, May 9, 2022 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel*

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli*

Sunday, May 15, 2022 – Sheffield, UK – O2 Academy*

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace*