We’ve been waiting… and the second collaboration from Wooli and Trivecta is finally here and it’s absolutely beautiful. When it was announced that Scott Stapp of Creed would be doing the vocals for the track, of course our minds went to the numerous — numerous — Creed memes. Well, we’re happy to report that Stapp absolutely understood the assignment.

“Light Up The Sky” is wonderfully powerful and anthemic in every way that it should have been. Between the triplet synths, the perfect gravelly vocals from Stapp, and the beautiful melody throughout, this is poised to be a truly massive song for everyone involved.

If you love this song, you’re not going to want to miss Wooli’s set at EDC later this month when it’s inevitably dropped at peak time. Check it out below!

Photos via Rukes.com