A new album from Swedish House Mafia is due soon, but how exactly did we get to this point? From the group’s initial rise to their disbandment in 2013 to their live tour comeback and second round of silence during the pandemic, to now two new singles and an album announcement, it’s been a wild and often controversial ride for fans.

As far as a complete event-driven historical account, you’ll have to look elsewhere, but when it comes to their musical history, this new mix from Tomorrowland on One World Radio has you covered. Although, the mix is interspersed with bits of history and interview audio from Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello, as well.

“It has been 8 years [since] SHM split and followe[ed] solo careers, now, the DJs are back with a new single, and to share their story with the People of Tomorrow in this special week. The One World Radio host, Adam K, will take you through the very beginning of their reunion till the recent days, telling you everything about the success achieved.”

Listen below!