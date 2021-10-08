Released May 2019, over two years ago, “Love Is Gone” from SLANDER and Dylan Matthew has been getting some stellar remixes, courtesy of Kaskade, R3HAB, and Alok — and now, it rounds up with a final, and absolutely stellar, remix from Armin van Buuren.

This is one of the few times that Armin will dip his toe into the bass world, but with an original as big as this one, it isn’t too much of a stretch. And from what he’s done with it, we’re glad he did. It takes almost half of the track to really get into the meat of it — we need that extended mix — but it’s well worth the wait.

Photo via Rukes.com