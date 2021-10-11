Every year since 2016, 1001Tracklists has put out a list of the Top 101 Producers for the year. Unlike DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list, which is essentially a popularity contest based on fan votes, the Top 101 Producers list is based on rote data that culls set lists for how many times a producer’s tracks are played out.

Of course there is still room for error with this system, as the set lists themselves are user-submitted (albeit independently verified) and not every set ever will get entered into 1001Tracklists’ system. But based on the data available, it’s a very different list.

Vintage Culture tops this year’s list, moving up 32 places, with a staggering 1,585 unique instances of DJ support. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by David Guetta, Kryder, Armin van Buuren, and new entry John Summit whose song “Deep End” catapulted him to the top of the list with over 1,000 instances of unique support.

This ranking reflects the cumulative amount of unique DJ support for tracks played from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. A unique DJ support is one artist supporting a single track.

If three artists each play a track once, this counts as three unique DJ supports.

If one artist plays a track three times, this counts as one unique DJ support.

If one artist plays two of your tracks, this counts as one point per track, so two unique DJ supports.

View the detailed ranking breakdown here.