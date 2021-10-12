Earlier today (Sweden time), Tomorrowland counted down the 100 most iconic Swedish dance music tracks for their Made in Sweden Top 100 program. With such a strong emphasis on dance music in Swedish culture itself, there are tons of artists to choose from who have made top-tier, lasting impressions on the scene with their musical contributions.

Of course, over the course of the program, Adam K served as emcee to the celebration and ranking, with it all leading to the #1 track — to no one’s surprise — Swedish House Mafia’s “Don’t You Worry Child.” Of course, “Levels” by Avicii came in at #2, by a margin of how many votes who knows.

The rest of the top 10 is a repetition of Swedish House Mafia solo members, either Sebastian Ingrosso or Axwell, Alesso, some more Avicii, another SHM track, and “Million Voices” by Otto Knows. Eric Prydz narrowly missed the top 10 coming in at #11 with “Pjanoo.” In fact, apart from these artists, it takes until #23 before a new artist enters the fray, “Runaway (U & I)” by Galantis.

Apart from the usual suspects, Dada Life, Icona Pop, Adam Beyer, Adrian Lux, Salvatore Ganacci, and a couple more make appearances. But by and large, the list is absolutely dominated by:

Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello (collectively as Swedish House Mafia or Axwell ^ Ingrosso, or solo)

Avicii

Eric Prydz, Cirez D, or Pryda

You can listen to the full playlist from Tomorrowland below! As always, lists like these are in fun and are not meant to represent your unique taste in music.

H/T EDM Tunes | Image by Hannes Soderlund