Insomniac is expanding its Florida festival portfolio, heading back to the site of Okeechobee, for the inaugural Countdown Campout New Year’s Eve later this year.

Featuring three uniquely designed stages true to the otherworldly theme – The Mothership, Nebula hosted by Bassrush, and Twilight Zone hosted by Insomniac Records – Florida’s Countdown Campout will invade the 800 acres of sweeping grasslands, pine and palmetto jungles, and expansive lakes and waterways that Sunshine Grove offers.

Over 50 influential music artists will help Countdown Campout say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022, led by two monstrous world-premiere performances, deadmau5 vs. Testpilot and Flosstradamus b2b Nitti Gritti b2b Valentino Khan. The inaugural festival will kick 2022 off on a high note, as French sensation Madeon will throw down a rare DJ set while Oliver Heldens will don his HI-LO moniker to bring to Florida his filthy basslines and moodier beats. Many of the genre’s emerging and leading ladies will also be on full display, as Qrion, Camea, Honey Luv, Daizy, Steller, Jessica Auddifred, Lizzy Jane and COM3T hit the one-of-a-kind stages. The festival will also be packed with dance music tastemakers including Adventure Club, SLANDER, Gryffin (DJ Set), Zhu, Sullivan King, 12th Planet, Wax Motif and more.

The Countdown Campout New Year’s invasion will offer attendees a variety of camping options, including tent camping, car camping and RV camping alongside the beautiful lakes and jungles that make Sunshine Grove one of the most beautiful venues in the world. Festival ticket and camping packages will be on sale beginning this Thursday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. ET at insom.co/campout.

Photo by Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events