Earlier this year, in May, one of Sweden’s most visited and well-known venues, the Ericsson Globe, was renamed in honor of the late Avicii — AVICII ARENA. Now, this coming December, the arena is slated to host its first Avicii-related event in tribute to “Avicii’s musical heritage.”

“The debut For A Better Day concert [will feature] performances from largely Swedish acts including dance duo Galantis, pop artist Håkan Hellström, singer/songwriter Miriam Bryant and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” writes Billboard. The arena fits 15,000 people, making this a large but still fairly intimate performance.

“I hope we succeed in creating a feeling that we really do this together, because it is only together that we can make a difference,” says Avicii’s father Klas Bergling. “Young people are our future and we must be afraid for them. It is unacceptable that they are getting worse and that suicide rates are rising in that group – and it is our duty to do what we can to break that trend.”

For A Better Day is planned to be an annual event bringing attention to the mental health of young people, organized by the Avicii Arena and the Tim Bergling Foundation. The event goes down December 1.

