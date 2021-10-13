Without a live event for the second year in a row, the annual Amsterdam Music Festival which would have been this week, and the accompanying reveal of the DJ Mag Top 100 snuck up on us. This past year has been unique once again in that for the first 3-5 months of 2021, most live events were still curtailed or downright not happening. Then, slowly but surely, as vaccines rolled out, the world opened up and now we have festivals and club shows back minus certain regions across the world.

Still, public opinion doesn’t stop when shows do, and plenty of votes came in for this year’s DJ Mag Top 100 list. Asia came in big this year, with many new entries and movers in the 100-80 range, and Panta.Q coming in as highest new Asian entry at #69. Conversely, many bigger names like Zedd, Alesso, Skrillex, The Chainsmokers, Dj Snake, Eric Prydz, Kygo, Marshmello, Alison Wonderland, and Fisher moved down on the list.

Again, conversely, many amazing women ended up moving up the list, including Peggy Gou as highest climber, Nora En Pure, Nina Kraviz, Miss K8, Mariana Bo, Charlotte de Witte, and Nervo.

Coming out at #1 again this year is David Guetta, with MORTEN coming in at #39 as highest new entry thanks to their new future rave sound and popularity. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike fall out of the top 3 for the first time in years, and Armin moves back in! Martin Garrix moves up one to #2.

100. Vize [New Entry]

99. Dexter King [New Entry]

98. Daddy’s Groove [Re-Entry]

97. Alexso [New Entry]

96. Luminn [New Entry]

95. Florian Picasso [Down 20]

94. Blastoyz [Up 3]

93. KAKA [New Entry]

92. 22Bullets [Up 6]

91. Christina Novelli [New Entry]

90. Giftback [New Entry]

89. Tungevaag [Up 3]

88. Marlo [Re-Entry]

87. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

86. Rave Republic [Down 5]

85. Cat Dealers [Down 33]

84. ARYUE [Up 4]

83. KAAZE [New Entry]

82. Burak Yeter [Up 7]

81. Green Velvet [Up 5]

80. Plastik Funk [Up 5]

79. D.o.D [Up 4]

78. Virtual Riot [New Entry]

77. Fisher [Down 1]

76. Mr. Pig [Up 3]

75. Tom & Collins [Up 2]

74. KURA

73. Brennan Heart [Up 5]

72. Naeleck [New Entry]

71. Deniz Koyu [Up 1]

70. Mike Williams [Up 20]

69. Panta.Q [New Entry]

68. Black Coffee [Up 23]

67. MATTN [Down 25]

66. Julian Jordan [Up 5]

65. Pink Panda [Up 17]

64. Zedd [Down 29]

63. Alesso [Down 18]

62. Breathe Carolina [Up 1]

61. Blasterjaxx [Up 9]

60. Carta [Up 1]

59. Nora En Pure [Up 14]

58. Adam Beyer [Down 10]

57. Ferry Corsten [Down 4]

56. Will Sparks [Up 2]

55. Beauz [New Entry]

54. Nina Kraviz [Up 12]

53. Miss K8 [Up 1]

52. deadmau5 [Up 12]

51. VINAI [Down 12]

50. Jamie Jones [Up 18]

49. Alison Wonderland [Down 2]

48. Kygo [Down 20]

47. Diego Miranda [Up 4]

46. Angerfist [Highest Hard DJ]

45. Rezz [Up 12]

44. Amelie Lens [Up 15]

43. Ummet Ozcan [Up 22]

42. Boris Brejcha [Up 18]

41. Paul van Dyk [Up 9]

40. Mariana Bo [Up 4]

39. MORTEN [Highest New Entry]

38. Peggy Gou [Highest Climber] [Up 31]

37. Carnage [Highest Re-Entry]

36. Tujamo [Up 4]

35. ATB [Up 21]

34. Danny Avila [Up 4]

33. DJ Snake [Down 8]

32. Claptone [Highest House]

31. Eric Prydz [Down 9]

30. Quintino [Up 3]

29. The Chainsmokers [Down 2]

28. Bassjackers [Up 1]

27. Carl Cox [Up 7]

26. Nicky Romero [Up 5]

25. Lost Frequencies [Down 4]

24. Skrillex [Down 9]

23. Charlotte de Witte [Highest Techno DJ] [Up 9]

22. Alan Walker [Up 4]

21. Above & Beyond [Down 2]

Top 20

20. Vini Vici [Up 4]

19. Fedde Le Grand [Up 4]

18. Nervo [Up 2]

17. Vintage Culture [Up 13]

16. Calvin Harris [Up 2]

15. Tiesto [Up 1]

14. W&W

13. Marshmello [Down 2]

12. R3hab [Up 1]

11. KSHMR [Up 1]

Top 10

10. Steve Aoki [Down 1]

9. Timmy Trumpet [Up 1]

8. Oliver Heldens

7. Don Diablo [Highest Future House] [Down 1]

6. Afrojack [Up 1]

5. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike [Down 3]

4. Alok [Up 1]

3. Armin van Buuren [Up 1]

2. Martin Garrix [Up 1]

1. David Guetta