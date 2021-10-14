Over a year ago, Elon Musk teased an “indoor/outdoor rave space” on the roof of Tesla’s new Giga Berlin factory in Germany. Well, the factory is now open and the mad man actually made good on his promise.

Well, production inside the factory hasn’t started, and the rave may have not actually been on the roof, but we’ll take it. (We’re also using the term “rave” here very loosely.) The GigaBerlin “County Fair,” as resident Tobias Lindh calls it, invited 9,000 local residents of Berlin and Brandenburg to come and become familiar with the Tesla factory.

Boris Brejcha performed at the event, which also appeared to feature plenty of attractions like a ferris wheel, a Tesla coil (because, of course), food stands, and more.

Take a look at the festivities below!