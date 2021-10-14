COVID policies at festivals vary from promoter to promoter, event to event, city to city. Some require vaccinations, as in the new Los Angeles mandate, others require either proof of a negative test or vaccinations, others only require a negative test, others still don’t have any requirements at all. In the case of Goldenvoice events Coachella and Stagecoach, they originally required vaccinations to enter their events this coming year.

Now, according to their own policies, they are reversing that decision and allowing negative Covid tests, as well.

“After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month,” Coachella wrote, “we feel confident that we can update our health policy to allow for: Negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination.”

This could still change again ahead of next April, six months away, of course. The Covid situation has been in a constant state of flux since a global pandemic was declared a year and a half ago, so we’ll have to keep an eye on how things develop.