The next chapter in the storied history of RÜFÜS DU SOL is here as the trio release their fourth studio album, Surrender.

Surrender isn’t a whole lot of innovation for the group, bringing back familiar motifs and melodies to each of their songs. It is, however, an incredible display of growth as each track has a noticeable sheen that was not as prevalent on previous works. Part of that could be due to RÜFÜS experimenting with collaboration for the first time, welcoming Curtis Harding to the fold on the album’s title track as well as an LA based children’s choir on both the title track and “Make It Happen.”

It is this depth of field that results in something that feels more human and heartfelt than ever before.

The album arrives in the run up to a whirlwind touring and festival season for the band, which has already seen them perform parts of the new project on world renowned stages such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Austin City Limits, and Governors Ball. With festival stints at III Points Miami and Outside Lands San Francisco still to come, Surrender gives RÜFÜS DU SOL fans a unique opportunity to accompany them into their world.

“Surrender is a message of personal maturity and of a deep connection to their community, as RÜFÜS DU SOL find themselves comfortably expressing their personal pains and heartaches for all to bear witness,” reads a description of the album.

Listen below.

Photo via Eliot Lee Hazel