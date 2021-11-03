Rezz’s third album, Spiral, is due out later this month, November 19, and she just revealed the full tracklist.

Including previously released singles “Chemical Bond” with Deathpact, “Taste Of You” with Dove Cameron, “Sacrificial” with PVRIS, and “Let Me In” with fknsyd, we are getting seven new songs including a collaboration with Peekaboo and another with Metric, for a total of 11 tracks. (“Spun” and “Vortex” are listed twice in the graphic below.)

Chemical Bond w/ Deathpact

Let Me In w/ fknsyd

Levitate

Sacrificial w/ PVRIS

Paper Walls w/ Metric

Spun

Out of My Head w/ Shadow Cliq

Taste Of You w/ Dove Cameron

Vortex w/ Peekaboo

Time w/ Eddie

Breathe w/ Fortress of Graves

Spiral is Rezz’s first album since 2018’s Certain Kind Of Magic. You can pre-save Spiral here ahead of its November 19 release.

Full tracklist of my album Spiral!! Unlock snippets of 3 of my new songs on SpiralVision at https://t.co/EN0S2eVvTi 🌀_🌀 pic.twitter.com/lmz5P4qDq2 — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) November 2, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com