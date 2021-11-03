Rezz’s third album, Spiral, is due out later this month, November 19, and she just revealed the full tracklist.
Including previously released singles “Chemical Bond” with Deathpact, “Taste Of You” with Dove Cameron, “Sacrificial” with PVRIS, and “Let Me In” with fknsyd, we are getting seven new songs including a collaboration with Peekaboo and another with Metric, for a total of 11 tracks. (“Spun” and “Vortex” are listed twice in the graphic below.)
Chemical Bond w/ Deathpact
Let Me In w/ fknsyd
Levitate
Sacrificial w/ PVRIS
Paper Walls w/ Metric
Spun
Out of My Head w/ Shadow Cliq
Taste Of You w/ Dove Cameron
Vortex w/ Peekaboo
Time w/ Eddie
Breathe w/ Fortress of Graves
Spiral is Rezz’s first album since 2018’s Certain Kind Of Magic. You can pre-save Spiral here ahead of its November 19 release.
Full tracklist of my album Spiral!! Unlock snippets of 3 of my new songs on SpiralVision at https://t.co/EN0S2eVvTi 🌀_🌀 pic.twitter.com/lmz5P4qDq2
— RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) November 2, 2021
Photo via Rukes.com