Alison Wonderland fans know of her side project, Whyte Fang — but based on the account’s 214 monthly listeners on Spotify, it’s unlikely that many others do. That will change tomorrow as the project is poised to release its first solo original ever, “Tides.”

Whyte Fang showed up in 2012 on the Reign (Remixes) EP from Elizabeth Rose with a remix of “Ready,” and again in 2013, featuring on a Lancelot track, “Thinking Of You.” (There are some other originals on her SoundCloud.) With seven years between releases, plus an entire Alison Wonderland project that’s spanned almost a decade, it’s hard to tell what kind of vibe we’ll be getting with the new single. And the teaser clip below is almost unbearably insufficient to sate our curiosity.

Regardless, you can pre-save the track via the link in the tweet below and check back tomorrow to listen to the new song.

Photo via Rukes.com