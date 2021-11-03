The sold-out eighth edition of Suwannee Hulaween brought more than 100 artists to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park last weekend, including heavy-hitting DJs like Skrillex, Bonobo, and Chris Lake.

All three iconic producer/DJs gave stellar individual performances on Friday night, then surprised revelers by playing their first-ever b2b2b set at the festival’s infamous after-hours stage, Incendia.

The impromptu star-studded trio effortlessly coalesced behind the booth, serving up a blistering cross-genre set and exploring wide swaths of electronic multiverses. Flanked by Incendia’s raging pyro flames and face-melting speakers, the historic b2b2b performance promises to go down in history as a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience.

Incendia is a mobile stage that hosts unique b2b after-hours performances at festivals like Okeechobee and Burning Man.