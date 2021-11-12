Made up of experienced DJs and producers YAMAN and iLtik, Boomian have just launched their music career with their debut single “Revolution Populi”, and are looking to take over the dancefloor in no time. Both names are known for the residency at nightclub Boomerang in Hong Kong, which made headlines earlier this year after landing on DJ Mag’s Top 100 Cubs list while being open for less than a year.

“Revolution Populi” is signed to Boomerang’s rising record label, and definitely marks an exciting addition to their catalog. YAMAN and iLtik blend their respective styles perfectly throughout the tune, crafting a tech house gem filled with groovy basslines, uplifting drums and minimal vocal samples. It’s an impressive debut release which is bound to