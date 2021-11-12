Hailing from Greece and Italy respectively, house talents ILVS and Feb have received massive acclaim within the industry, yet their latest collaborative release “About You” proves that they’re only getting started. Coming to digital platforms via Sam Feldt’s very own Heartfeldt Records, “About You” brings intoxicating energy to the table, combining emotive vocals with catchy melodies and groovy drums.

ILVS, also known as “The Sushi King,“ kickstarted his career back in 2018 and hasn’t looked back ever since. With support from artists such as Kryder, Madison Mars, Borgeous, Jonas Aden, TWOLOUD, Lumberjack and more, he is among the hottest dance producers rising out of Greece at the moment. Feb has seen massive success over the years as well, having amassed over 50 million streams on digital platforms, while releasing with labels such as Strange Fruits and Chill Your Mind.