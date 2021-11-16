GRiZ has announced his 8th annual 12 Days of GRiZMAS event, set to take place in Detroit over December 1 – 12, 2021.

The charity series from Detroit native and electronic music icon GRiZ benefits his beloved hometown through creative outlets and community workshops, with the main purpose of raising awareness and funds for music and arts education for Detroit’s Youth.

This year the festivities range from dodgeball to local mic night to yoga to roller disco. Plus, a live stream jam with GRiZ and friends. Topping off the 12 day run of events, GRiZMAS will culminate in three days of concerts at The Masonic Temple with special guests The Sponges, Kilamanzego, Level Up, Mize, Jantsen, and Veil.

Over the past few years alone, GRiZ has raised $300,000 — also earning him the Spirit of Detroit award in 2015 for his GRiZMAS efforts.

Proceeds go to non-profit organization Seven Mile, which provides opportunity for creative expression through music, arts and coding lessons.

See below and donate here.

12 Days of GRiZMAS 2021 Schedule

12/1 – Wednesday – GRiZMAS Workshop Grand Opening

12/2 – Thursday- Killer Crafts & Cocktails

12/3 – Friday – GRiZMAS Charity Dodgeball Tournament

12/4 – Saturday – GRiZMAS Charity Festival Stream / Mystery Party

12/5 – Sunday – Daytime Yoga with Citizen / Evening Team Trivia Livestream

12/6 – Monday – Serve Our Community Day!

12/7 – Tuesday – Local Mic Night

12/8 – Wednesday – Jazz Jam Live Stream with GRiZ & Friends

12/9 – Thursday – Rainbow Roller Disco

12/10 – Friday – GRiZMAS Concert at the Masonic Temple Night 1

12/11 – Saturday – GRiZMAS Concert at the Masonic Temple Night 2

12/12 – Sunday – GRiZMAS Concert at the Masonic Temple Night 3

1301 Broadway Store Hours

12/1: 5pm – 8pm Grand Opening

12/2 – 12/13: 10:00am – 6:00pm

GRiZ Press Photo by Jason Seigel