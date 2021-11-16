Ultra Music Festival has added more than 80 genre-bending acts to its already impressive lineup, ahead of the event’s return to Bayfront Park from March 25 – 27, 2022.

In October, Ultra announced Phase 1 headliners David Guetta, DJ Snake, Carl Cox, Alesso, Nina Kraviz, Alison Wonderland, Martin Garrix, Kygo, Amelie Lens, Pendulum (live), Illenium, Madeon (live), Oliver Heldens, Timmy Trumpet, and Knife Party, as well as a highly-anticipated performance by one of the most iconic artists in electronic music history as Sunday’s closing act.

Now, Ultra unveils the next round of iconic artists headed to Bayfront Park: Phase 2 headliners include techno purveyor Adam Beyer, fan-favorite Afrojack, festival veteran Armin van Buuren, the worldwide debut of house music aficionados Vintage Culture b2b Claptone, a thunderous collaborative performance from Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, storied techno icon Joseph Capriati, British underground legends Sasha / John Digweed, Ophelia label boss Seven Lions, and chart-shredder Tiësto.

Trance lovers can catch the one and only Armin van Buuren at Ultra while his A State of Trance (ASOT) brand celebrates the 10th anniversary of hosting its own Ultra Music Festival stage.

Ultra will continue its endless commitment to touching all corners of the dance floor by hosting its first-ever hardstyle stage, curated by Belgian hardstyle, jumpstyle and happy hardcore record label Dirty Workz. Label boss Coone will front his first-ever stage for the acclaimed imprint with his own performance, as well as curate a roster of heavy-weight acts including hardstyle superstars Da Tweekaz, hard trance purveyor Ben Nicky Pres. Xtreme, happy hardcore pioneer Darren Styles, UK hardcore icon Gammer, uptempo hardcore cowboy Lil Texas, hardstyle wunderkinds Sub Zero Project, hard dance thunder from down under Audiofreq, and American hardstyle staples Darksiderz and Pulsatorz.

Nearly half of the Phase 2 lineup is composed of first-ever festival performances. Similarly, Ultra will usher in inaugural performances from acts like Kannibalen label heads Black Tiger Sex Machine, magnetic singer-songwriter-producer Elohim (live), a double-trouble set from Mija b2b GG Magree, dubstep rockstar Sullivan King (live) and more.

This year’s edition will be a one-stop destination for bassheads as Phase 2 boasts a thunderous lineup of today’s hottest acts in bass music, including a live set by multi-instrumentalist Ookay (live), heavy-bass maven WHIPPED CREAM, wobble wizard PEEKABOO, and the fast-rising Nitepunk.

See the full phase 2 lineup below.

Photo via @Philippe Wuyts Photography