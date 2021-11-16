Though NGHTMRE has played Red Rocks plenty of times with SLANDER or Big Gigantic, he’s never headlined the famed venue solo. That changes next April with “INTO THE DRMVRSE.”

The show will be the debut performance of his debut album and upcoming tour, both of which we can somewhat safely assume will have “DRMVRSE” in the name. Tickets go on sale today — go to the link in the tweet below to access the pre-sale, password DRMVRSE.

A NEW CHAPTER OF NGHTMRE BEGINS NEXT YEAR AT RED ROCKS IN COLORADO ON APRIL 15, 2022 “INTO THE DRMVRSE” Pre-Sale starts TODAY at 12pm MT (Password: DRMVRSE) https://t.co/4mTN7QGMs2 pic.twitter.com/sNI3FvsozX — NGHTMRE (@NGHTMRE) November 15, 2021