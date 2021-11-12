When Zeds Dead first started out, their remixes were untouchable. Whether you’re talking about “Eyes on Fire,” or “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” or “Volcano,” they were always on point. Over the years, their remixes have taken on a bit of a new identity, but the quality remains.

Out today is their new remix for Nessa Barrett’s hit “i hope ur miserable until ur dead,” transforming the upbeat, angsty pop anthem into a darker, more foreboding experience. Incorporating elements of classic garage in the drums with the sinister bass notes and the honestly unfriendly lyrics, Zeds Dead transform the original into a bit more of an authentic representation of its meaning.

Check it out below.