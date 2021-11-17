Some live set flips are just too good to be kept in the vault. Such is the case with the massive flip of “Core” by RL Grime that Ray Volpe unleashed on Bass Canyon earlier this year, and to the pleasure of thousands of fans, it’s finally out.

We’ve been hearing a few new flips of the classic this year, including Justin Hawkes’ DnB flip, but Ray Volpe — true to his own sound — takes the trap banger to a new bass level with a huge dubstep drop. Since it is just a live edit, the whole track is only just over 2 minutes long, but it’s 100% worth it.

Check it out below!

Free DL » rayvol.pe/core-dl

CATCH RAY VOLPE ON TOUR: rayvol.pe/tour

November 27 – Indianapolis, IN (w/ Sullivan King)

December 3 – Cancun, MX (Ember Shores)

December 4 – Grand Rapids, MI (w/ Sullivan King)

December 10 – San Francisco, CA (w/ Excision)

December 11 – Minneapolis, MN (w/ Illenium)

December 16 – Houston, TX (w/ Riot Ten)

December 17 – Tempe, AZ

January 14 – Calgary, AB

Photo via Rukes.com