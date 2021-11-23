A couple years ago, there was Fisher. Last year and this year, it’s SIDEPIECE. This year and next, it’s ACRAZE. All of these artists are destined for bright and successful futures if they continue putting in the effort, but it’s hard to argue against the fact that SIDEPIECE and ACRAZE are two of the hottest house artists this year, especially with “Do It, To It” just surpassing 50,000,000 plays since it was released just three months ago.

This past weekend in San Diego, both were scheduled to perform at Insomniac’s Audiotistic festival. And by some miracle, they both descended on Bang Bang for an unannounced afterparty and shook the rafters.

There are some sets that, when they happen, you know that being there is a privilege and you were there at the right place and right time. This was one of those moments. Check out a couple videos from the night below and stay tuned for 2022 as both SIDEPIECE and ACRAZE are destined to have huge years!