You have two sides of a coin. On one side is the DJ Mag Top 100. On the other are the Grammy nominations. The coin, most times, seems to be flipped by an idiot. But like all games of chance, there are still a fair amount of people who are interested in the results.

Both awards/lists are markers of success or popularity in some sense and there is definitely a degree of pride to be gleaned from inclusion on either one, the Grammys a bit more than the DJ Mag Top 100. Still, a lot of times, they both seem to be stuck in the past. Take for instance the 2022 Grammy Nominations which noticeably leave Nurture from Porter Robinson off the list. Tsk tsk.

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album noms are given to Black Coffee, Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso, and Ten City. Recording (aka singles) noms are given to Afrojack & David Guetta, Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo, James Blake, Bonobo (again) & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Caribou, Rüfüs Du Sol, and Tiësto.

Many of those nominations are valid and deserved. Some definitely could have gone to other artists. But hey, that’s how it is.

One interesting update to this year’s awards, as pointed out by Variety, “Having every producer, writer and featured guest suddenly included in the album and record of the year categories also makes for some interesting disparities. At one extreme, nearly 200 people are nominated for helping make [Justin] Bieber’s Justice album; at the other end of the scale, [Billie] Eilish’s Happier Than Ever album sports just five nominees for album of the year.”

You can see the full list of nominations here and

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

1. HERO

Afrojack & David Guetta

2. LOOM

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

3. BEFORE

James Blake

4. HEARTBREAK

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

5. YOU CAN DO IT

Caribou

6. ALIVE

Rüfüs Du Sol

7. THE BUSINESS

Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

1. SUBCONSCIOUSLY

Black Coffee

2. FALLEN EMBERS

Illenium

3. MUSIC IS THE WEAPON (RELOADED)

Major Lazer

4. SHOCKWAVE

Marshmello

5. FREE LOVE

Sylvan Esso

6. JUDGEMENT

Ten City

Photo via Rukes.com