Tap into the riddim. Infekt returns to Disciple Records with “Money Dance” – a standout track on the label’s Alliance Vol. 7 compilation.

The track reels you in with a mischievous hook of distorted instrumentals and seamlessly builds up into an eruptive drop that will have your head banging against the rails. “Monkey Dance” comes as part of the release of Alliance Vol. 7, which includes tracks from the likes of Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Ray Volpe, Bandlez and other Disciple family favorites.

Listen below!