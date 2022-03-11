Over the years, Kaskade and deadmau5 have officially collaborated three times: in 2008 on “I Remember”; in 2014 on “Move For Me”; and in 2016 for “Beneath With Me.” Today, going on six years since their last collaboration and 14 years since their first, the two finally join forces — officially — for their new project Kx5 and first single, “Escape” featuring Hayla.

Beginning with stripped-back piano underscoring Hayla’s delicate vocal, “Escape” soon swells into a pulsating electronic soundscape—a testament to the meticulous, multi-layered production that deadmau5 and Kaskade have built their reputations on. The track really takes flight on the anthemic chorus. “What if I escape with you?” Hayla belts over shiny synths. “Is it real, is it just a fantasy? ‘Cause the unknown, the unknown is pulling me.”

Look for Kx5 to make its live performance debut at EDC Las Vegas this May. Listen to “Escape” below!

Photo Credit: Mark Owens