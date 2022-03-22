ODESZA released their last album, A Moment Apart, five years ago. After a world-spanning tour capping off the album cycle, the duo had been in hibernation as they completed their next work. They’ve recently released two singles, “The Last Goodbye” and “Better Now,” and they’ve confirmed that the album is now complete.

The news comes as ODESZA announce their return to live shows for the first time in three years, with two shows in their beloved hometown of Seattle. Their largest performance in Seattle to date will include special guests Sylvan Esso and fellow Foreign Family Collective artist, ford. The show is set to be a full reminder of how ODESZA has pioneered the live stage for electronic music.

Of the forthcoming show, Harrison Mills & Clayton Knight said: “For our first show back in 3 years we couldn’t think of a better place than in our hometown. The energy in Seattle is truly something else and to top that off, we’re surrounded by so many of our friends & family. We really can’t express how excited and grateful we are to be playing live music again, especially at home. We’re working hard to put together an incredible show and can’t wait to see everyone there.”

