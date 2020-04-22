One of the most anticipated tours of 2020 was coming from Noisia, who had announced their imminent break up at the end of 2019. Unfortunately, a global pandemic has gotten in the way and has cancelled all shows for the foreseeable future.





Fortunately, Noisia are here for the fans, and have decided to push their farewell tour into 2021 so they can properly say goodbye.

This is not how we wanted to say goodbye, so we have decided to reschedule and extend our Farewell Tour into 2021.

Details will follow, it’s very hard to plan things since we don’t yet know how long this situation will last. We will be back in the booth once it’s over, though.

Amid all the horrible calamities facing our world today, this is at least a light at the end of the tunnel. Stay tuned for more details once this global crisis begins to fade and dates/details are announced.