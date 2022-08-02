Everything is better with friends! Right? The Funk Hunters certainly seem to live by that adage with their newest album, Music w/ Friends, featuring collaborations on every track. And you can truly feel the fun oozing from every note.

Big Gigantic, Dr. Fresch, Opiuo, Haywyre, Champagne Drip and more feature on remixes and originals throughout the album, plus an impressive cover of “Eleanor Rigby” to open the album up and set the tone.

“We worked on this really special cover of The Beatles iconic “Eleanor Rigby” with Will during Covid and have been waiting for summer festivals to return so we could play it live for everyone. So it feels really fitting to finally debut it on our new album, Music w/ Friends. Looking over the album tracklist makes us realize how blessed we are to have such an incredible group of friends, collaborators, and colleagues across our scene. There’s really nothing more satisfying than making music with your friends!”

The Funk Hunters have already completed the first half of their summer tour dates but there are still a few more where you can catch them. Listen to the album below and keep scrolling for remaining dates on tour!

AUGUST 6 – BASSBOAT – LAKESIDE MT

AUGUST 27 – ARC’TERYX ACADEMY – SQUAMISH BC

SEPTEMBER 8 – AREA15 – LAS VEGAS NV

SEPTEMBER 9 – WALTER STUDIOS – PHOENIX AZ

SEPTEMBER 10 – SAME SAME BUT DIFFERENT FESTIVAL – LAKE PERRIS CA

SEPTEMBER 17 – RIFFLANDIA FESTIVAL – VICTORIA BC