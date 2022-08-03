MUST DIE! plays by his own rules and it’s a game every music lover should want to experience. While the artist first made a name for himself as a prominent player in the bass world, his music and range as a producer has morphed into something that falls well outside the bounds of any one genre. Take for example his live sets, many of the songs border on 160 BPM with a whole lot of techno and other strange and wonderful sounds invading the space. We saw this trend in MUST DIE’S recordings for some time now with his most recent album, CRISIS VISION, released last year, exploring the outer realms of the electronic music world.

Coming off of two major collaborations with Eptic and Zomboy for their respective projects, the next stop in the MUST DIE! journey is his new single ‘GRAVEBLOOM.’ The track was inspired by the golden era of UK rave and classic artists such as The Prodigy, Atari Teenage Riot, and Squarepusher. It’s notable for combining an 80’s inspired synth line with crackling percussion and jagged breakbeats.

“’GRAVEBLOOM’ is something I’ve always wanted to do, thematically. I love a lot of music that breaks formulas and surprises the listener without feeling like a novelty, or relying on the “gotcha” to sell itself. I really wanted the tension to build and release naturally, so I didn’t force it,” MUST DIE! says.

Listen below!