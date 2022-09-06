Unless you’ve been living under a rock this past weekend, you’ve seen or heard “Cbat” by Hudson Mohawke popping up again after 11 years. HudMo is having his own sort of Kate Bush moment as his song “Cbat,” which has been more or less forgotten in the general musical zeitgeist, is seeing a huge viral moment thanks to some unlucky Redditor who claimed to use the song in his love making playlists to … set the rhythm.

To understand why that’s so absurd, listen below.

The post on /r/tifu is currently the 7th most popular post of all time on the subreddit with 122k net upvotes and over 5,000 comments, and “Cbat” has been used in almost 100,000 videos on TikTok. And, as an update, the couple has officially broken up, due in large part to the virality of his post.

Well, the song has garnered so much popularity that it has actually entered at #1 on the Spotify Viral 50 playlist as of September 4. It’s currently sitting at 2.9 million plays on Spotify, though we would love to know what it was at as of August 31, the day before the Reddit post went live.

Photo by Jonnie Chambers