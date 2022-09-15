As a result of a series of video sets documenting the adventures of Reezer around the Globe, the latest destiny of the DJ and producer is in the legendary Spanish territory. “Chasing Views” brings a series of sets of the DJ playing all along the world, in search for the best visuals to infuse with his remarkable vibes and powerful mixes.

For the first time, Reezer did an international set, marking a special edition in the artist’s career. “Chasing Views” has already travelled remarkable locations, from the coast of Baía de Guanabara to the Dunas de Joaquina, in Florianópolis. This time, the destiny was the island of Es Vedrá, in Ibiza, which is known as the paradise of electronic music. The european summer makes Ibiza the perfect destiny, with clubs, dazzling beaches and non stopping night clubs, having received DJs of the most diverse styles such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Eric Prydz, Alok e Vintage Culture.

The mind behind Chasing Views:

In his 10 years under his belt, the DJ and producer Rodrigo Rique brings a consistent repertoire in his sets. Gathering more than 15 million streams, the artist collects successful tracks, hitting top positions in the musical charts.

His collaboration with Meca surpasses 3 million streams, earning a remix by Vintage Culture. Not to mention his notorious hits, such as “Chemicals” and “Otherside”, ranking Top 100 Progressive House on Beatport a couple of times. “Chasing Views” in Ibiza marks the seventh episode of the series, fully available in the artist’s YouTube channel.

