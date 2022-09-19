If you’ve never seen Pendulum live (which due to their near-decade long absence from the touring circuit, likely many have not), you’re missing out. The 4-piece band brings classic drum & bass flavor with a live band performance to create a truly unforgettable experience.

Last month, the band performed “secret” sets at both Reading & Leeds Festivals in the UK. Writes NME:

Yesterday (August 26) on the first day of music at this year’s pair of events, a cryptic poster displaying Pendulum’s band logo was spotted at R&L’s southern edition. It features a UK phone number (+44 7888 863751) that, when called, plays a pre-recorded message regarding a mystery show.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we understand that you have come tonight to bear witness to the sound of drum and bass,” a voiceover states. “We regret to announce that this is not the case. As instead we come tonight to bring you the sonic recreation of the end of the world.”

It adds: “Reading Festival prepare to hold your colour.” A similar message is also sent to the caller as a text.

The band hadn’t played a live set in the UK since April 2018, so their inclusion on the lineups was surely reason to be excited. Though our US readers likely weren’t present, Pendulum has uploaded the full live set from Reading Festival on their YouTube, complete with a brand new song and Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds on stage to perform his band’s hit “Sorry You’re Not A Winner.”

Watch the full set below!

Photo courtesy of Ultra Japan via Rukes.com