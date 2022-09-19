Swedish House Mafia has been getting a lot of flak recently for their cancelled tour shows, and even some residual hate for their recent IKEA collaboration (though, not as much). Still, their force as icons in electronic music is nothing to take lightly. Having just released their new album Paradise Again earlier this year, they’ve already dropped a new collaboration with Fred again.. and now have their sights set on the pop world once again with an apparent Alicia Keys collaboration.

The new song is a cover of “Finally” by Kings of Tomorrow featuring Julie McKnight, originally released in 2000 on Defected Records. Originally, the song is quite minimalistic with rolling hi-hats and McKnight’s gospel-inspired vocals crooning atop the sparse piano notes. Now updated for the main stage, SHM and Alicia Keys have transformed one of house music’s classic records into something fit for the main stage. Whether that will be appreciated by the OGs is yet to be seen.

Check out the video from 1001tracklists below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1001Tracklists.com (@1001tracklists)

Photo via Rukes.com