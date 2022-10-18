1001tracklists, which aggregates set lists from all over the world, is in a uniquely data-driven position to accurately break down the actual top producers in any year (based on specific criteria). For their annual Top 101 Producers list, the ranking is determined by “the cumulative amount of unique DJ support for tracks played from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.”

A unique DJ support is one artist supporting a single track.

If three artists each play a track once, this counts as three unique DJ supports.

If one artist plays a track three times, this counts as one unique DJ support.

If one artist plays two of your tracks, this counts as one point per track, so two unique DJ supports.

1 David Guetta

2 Vintage Culture

3 Kryder

4 John Summit

5 Tiësto

6 James Hype

7 Armin van Buuren

8 Joel Corry

9 Nicky Romero

10 Oliver Heldens

11 CID

12 KREAM

13 Chris Lorenzo

14 Martin Garrix

15 Swedish House Mafia

16 Westend

17 FISHER

18 Biscits

19 Matroda

20 HUGEL

As we mentioned in our coverage last year, the system still has room for error, as the set lists themselves are user-submitted (albeit independently verified) and not every set ever will get entered into 1001Tracklists’ system. But based on the data available, it’s a very different list.

See the full ranking below. And before you ask, “Laserbeam” by Ray Volpe came out a little too late this year, and, yes, Fred again.. made the list.