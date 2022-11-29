Primavera Sound continues its reign as one of the most impeccably booked festivals in the world each year with their announcement of the 2023 lineups for Barcelona and Madrid. Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Blur, Rosalía, Halsey, FKA twigs, Skrillex, Måneskin, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches, Calvin Harris and Le Tigre will headline the Barcelona and Madrid dates next year.

In total there will be over 200 performances in each city, including both welcome and closing days and of course the program of Primavera a la Ciutat.

This plurality, this diversity that is so Primavera Sound, also extends to the strictly musical side and offers impossible combinations wherever you look. Punk and k-pop, reggaeton and metal, techno and salsa will coexist in an event to celebrate music in all its forms in the hands of big names, long-awaited comebacks, brand new revelations and living legends.

Barcelona and Madrid will experience two almost identical Primavera Sounds on their three main days. Almost. A minimal difference that is limited to a small group of artists who will only perform on one of the two sites aspart of the main program of each festival. The Parc del Fòrum will be the place to enjoy the grand guignol metal of Ghost, the simmering quejío of Israel Fernández and Diego del Morao, the refined saudade of Arthur Verocai and the rock in scope of The War On Drugs (who in Madrid will headline the Primavera a la Ciutat program with a concert at La Riviera) and the gen-z confessions of Holly Humberstone, while the Ciudad del Rock will feature The Mars Volta in another of their volcanic appearances, Bad Gyal, and the British artist Georgia with her emotional dance and the post-punk commune formed by Crack Cloud.

Full festival tickets and day tickets will go on sale on Thursday 1st December at 12 noon CET on DICE.

Photo via Christian Bertrand for Primavera Sound