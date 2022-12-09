The amount of songs Kayzo released in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic is mind boggling, putting out somewhere along the lines of 14 tracks including his The Year The World Stood Still EP. Toward the beginning of the year, he clearly had rock and metal on his mind, though, teaming up with Atreyu and Bad Omens.

Now, almost three years later, Atreyu and Kayzo have teamed up again for “Depression Season,” a fitting reference to seasonal affective disorder many of us experience during the winter months when the sun sets extra early.

While their previous collaboration, “Battle Drums,” leaned a little heavier on the EDM side, “Depression Season” swings in the other direction. Former lead vocalist Alex Varkatzas is out of the band and Brandon Saller’s new vocals shine throughout the track, there’s less of a concrete “drop,” and the arrangement of the songs is much closer to that of a rock song than an EDM track.

For Kayzo fans, this is the perfect combination. Check out “Depression Season” below.