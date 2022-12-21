It’s official, Tomorrowland is heading back to Brazil in 2023!

After two amazing festival editions in 2015 and 2016, Tomorrowland has now announced the return to South America for a new edition of Tomorrowland Brasil on October 12-14, 2023. The beautiful festival area of Parque Maeda in Itu, a municipality of São Paulo, will be the home again of the magical three-day global gathering with a collection of the planet’s finest electronic artists.

For the mayor of Itu, Guilherme Gazzola, the festival goes far beyond music and will leave a legacy and important improvements in the region. “In addition to its grandeur as an event, the importance of Tomorrowland is reflected in actions aimed at the city and the local community. We are proud to host this world-renowned festival in Itu, a historical tourist city”, he highlights.

More info about tickets and line-up will be announced in the coming months, subscribe now to stay up to date via tomorrowlandbrasil.com .

Photo courtesy of Tomorrowland