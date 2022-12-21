Paul Oakenfold is officially entering the Perfectoverse tomorrow night, December 22. After performing at Stonehenge (the first ever to perform there), the base camp at Mount Everest, and the Great Wall of China, the legend is looking forward to entering a whole new universe.

You can watch our full interview with Paul about Perfectoverse here

Visit here for more details on how to participate.

The 72-minute set will feature an immersive and grand audio/visual experience in Paul’s own corner of the metaverse, with creative visuals and an all-new set from the dance music trailblazer.

At the same time, Paul Oakenfold, Pioneer DJ, and Your EDM have teamed up to give away some incredible prizes, including a DJ controller, headphones, speakers, and a turntable.

DDJ-FLX6-GT DJ Controller

HDJ-CX Pro DJ Headphones

DM-40D Speakers

PLX-500 Turntable

Enter below for your chance to win!