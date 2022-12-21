Yesterday, RÜFÜS DU SOL capped off their most ambitious year yet with the release of the live version of Grammy-nominated single “On My Knees” captured from their sold out performance at The Gorge Amphitheatre in October.

As a live-performing band, RÜFÜS has the privilege of improvising, riffing, and augmenting their recorded tracks for the live setting, much like an artist who uses live analog equipment or modular synths in their performance. The live version is a full two-and-a-half minutes longer than the recorded release, with an extended drum outro that proves to significantly increase the “vibey-ness” of the song.

This release acts as a celebration of the band’s double 2023 Grammy nomination of “On My Knees” as Best Dance / Electronic Recording, a category that earned them their first Grammy win earlier this year, and their ‘Surrender’ album for Best Dance / Electronic Album. This follows the band’s fifth ARIA win for Best Produced Album last month.

Primed for the next chapter of the RÜFÜS journey, the group looks forward to working on new music at the turn of the year before returning to their own boutique festival, Sundream, debuting at a new location this coming May in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

Photo via Derek Fallon