After a hiatus in 2021, the fan-favorite compilation All I Want For Christmas Is Bass is back on Kannibalen Records! Volume 6 has come packed with nine fantastic gifts from incredibly talented producers from across the entire globe. Some faces are familiar to the Kannibalen family, while some are new to the Montreal imprint, but all of whom bring the heat for listeners whether they’ve been naughty or nice this year.

The lead singles on the project came from HVDES x Avance, and YMIR x INHUMAN, but seven other hits made their way down the chimney with Santa this year. Kicking off the compilation is Hairitage with his hybrid anthem “Right To Kill” which is followed by Slippy’s genre-bending masterpiece “Mesmer.”

All I Want For Christmas Is Bass Vol. 6 also sees the return of RUVLO, Izzy Vadim, BLVCKSMITH and WODD with Freaky who joins the other newcomers including TEKNiCOLOR and Thailand’s Kartyyparty who collaborated on the bass house beast “Rush It.” All together, these bass presents are ready to be unwrapped for your listening pleasure.

Check it out below!