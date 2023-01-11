It’s a great week for lineup announcements, with Bonnaroo and Coachella already dropping their lineups on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Today, we get yet another lineup, this time out of Escapade in Ottawa, Canada.

The lineup is stacked with a large variety of artists from house to bass and in between.

Alesso, Afrojack, deadmau5, Excision, Infected Mushroom, Zedd, Rezz, Subtronics, Zomboy, Tiesto, Marshmello, and more make up a pretty hefty assortment of headliner-level acts, with plenty more to see during the day. From Eptic b2b Space Laces to Black Tiger Sex Machine to Joyryde b2b Habstrakt, to Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, plus Nora En Pure, Wax Motif, Boogie T, Andrew Rayel, Virtual Riot, Timmy Trumpet and others, there’s truly something for everyone.

(Could this be the rumored deadmau5 b2b Rezz set? They’re not listed as a b2b on the lineup while others are, but maybe they’re keeping it under wraps for now…)

The festival runs June 23-25 with tickets going on sale tomorrow at 12:00pm local time. Start planning your trip now!

💥 Escapade Music Festival's Official Lineup is here 💥 See you in June 23-24-25 2023 🎉 RSVP here: https://t.co/LEqeHNeTj3 pic.twitter.com/8KQk8Fwwqc — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) January 11, 2023

Photo via Maria Jose Govea @thesupermaniak