It’s barely been six months since Moore Kismet dropped their debut album, UNIVERSE, which we named our #7 album of 2022, and already they have their mind set on 2023.

SEE EVERY COLOR is the title of their newest mix, a showcase for 2023: “2023 is gonna be one for the books!!! this year, I don’t want you to just see one side of me. I want you to see every color. new music coming super soon, but here are some of my favorite things I’ve been working on for the last 6 months. ily all sm.”

The mix is 23 minutes for 2023 (and, we assume, 23 tracks) and also features shout outs from many of MK’s collaborators.

Check it out below!

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Insomniac