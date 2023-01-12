Following the successful launch of FMU Records at the tail-end of 2022 with Jon Casey and Dabow’s “I Surrender,” Alison Wonderland shares the sophomore release from the label, “Transport God” from her widely-acclaimed alias Whyte Fang. The single doubles as the fourth offering from her upcoming debut LP, with previous records “Girl,” “333,” and “TIDES,” teasing its highly-anticipated March 2023 release.

Alongside the release, FMU Records has confirmed the date and lineup of its official label launch party, which will be taking place in an NYC warehouse (location TBC). Taking place on March 10th, the lineup boasts a rare live set from Whyte Fang herself, as well as performances from a slew of FMU Records-signed artists, including Casey, Dabow, sumthin sumthin, Villa, and Aliiias.

With presale and VIP tickets already sold out, a limited number of GA are available for purchase here.

Wonderland’s Whyte Fang live performance will precede her recently announced Coachella slot, which will mark the first time she plays as her alias veneered in a festival setting.

We briefly caught up with Alison and asked her what it means to start her own label, what she’s excited about for the label showcase and new releases, as well as her first Coachella performance under the alias.

Artist-led labels aren’t a new thing, even in dance music we had Tiesto’s Musical Freedom, deadmau5’s mau5trap, Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak, etc., etc. In the past couple of years we’ve seen more and more like Kayzo’s Welcome Records, Subtronics’ Cyclops Recordings, and most recently Rezz’s HypnoVizion. What does starting a label mean to you as an artist/producer, as a curator and tastemaker, and as a business owner?

For me starting a label is more about helping up-and-coming artists. I think the world of music has changed a lot in the past 10 years. It’s more accessible to release music for people who aren’t on major labels. I wanted to use my platform to help promote artists who I love who are up and coming and help them be seen a little more.

What can fans expect from the label launch party where you’ll be performing a Whyte Fang set?

I love warehouse parties, I started off throwing warehouse parties in Australia. I wanted to bring that back for FMU Records. It is the type of party that suits the music we’re putting out. I just want people to expect to discover new music and have an amazing time.

Do you have any releases locked in for 2023 that you can tease or that you’re especially excited about?

I’m excited about everything we’re releasing actually. We have releases from Sumthin Sumthin, Aliiias, Sippy…and there are many more that are coming out. I’m super excited, I’m a fan of all of these artists and I’m just grateful they’re trusting me with these releases.

Whyte Fang was just announced to play at Coachella in just a couple months. You’ve performed as Alison Wonderland before, but how does it feel to bring this different project to the Polo Fields?

It’s crazy. This is going to be my third time on the Coachella lineup in 8 years. Whyte Fang is a completely different experience from Alison Wonderland. I don’t want to give away too much because that’s part of the excitement of this project. I want to make this more of an immersive experience, with the music interacting with visuals and lighting. My vocals aren’t really featured on it, and I’m just really excited to launch this. There’s also an album coming.