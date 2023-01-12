Calvin Harris is hitting a few US festivals this year, including Coachella which announced yesterday, as well as Hangout Fest in Alabama in May. He just released his latest album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, last year — despite featuring even more guests than the first iteration, the sequel to his hit 2017 album didn’t garner quite as many positive responses.

That being said, we have reason to be excited as he’s back in the studio with Ellie Goulding. The two haven’t worked together since his 2014 album, Motion, in which the two created one of his biggest hits, “Outside.” She also featured on his 2012 album, 18 Months, on “I Need Your Love.”

It wouldn’t be a stretch to think the two were working on some new material precisely for the upcoming festival season, as she would be an incredible special guest to bring out at Coachella, in particular.

Either way, something new is coming in what Calvin calls their “banging song trilogy.” Stay tuned!