Quackson caught Your EDM’s attention way back in 2018, leading to him being included in our list of 40 artists to watch in 2019. Since then, he’s been steadily putting in the work with stellar releases, and some of those demos must have finally hit the right note with Rezz as she’s brought together a stellar team, including the iconic Wreckno, for their new single, “Gyrate.”

“Rezz was the artist who first inspired me to start producing, so this is a crazy full circle moment and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.” – Quackson

Marking the first release of 2023 on Rezz’s HypnoVizion label, “Gyrate” is an undulating, bass-filled, thumping track that has an incredible amount of attitude.

“It definitely will be a track I play out live for a while,” Rezz said.

“I’m so excited that Rezz and Quackson reached out to collab on ‘Gyrate’. I had the privilege of joining Rezz on tour this past year and I’ve been itching to work together. This track is a total anthem that’s going to erupt on the dance floor!” – Wreckno

Listen below!