So far, this week alone, Coachella, Sunset Music Festival, Escapade, and Bonnaroo have all dropped lineups for 2023. Yesterday, North Coast joined the fray with a formidable lineup of their own, and the first so far for Marshmello, who’s been seemingly absent on lineups lately.

Marshmello, Zeds Dead, Flume, Alesso, Ganja White Night, and Alison Wonderland are billed as headliners for the weekend, with other stage closers including Liquid Stranger, DJ Snake, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Duke Dumont, Lane 8, and Chris Lake.

That isn’t even the end of the big names, however, as Black Tiger Sex Machine, Dabin, Jauz, MK, and Zomboy will also be supplying their talents over the course of the three days.

Jantsen, Aluna, Elohim, Champagne Drip, Canabliss, Le Youth, Rossy, Of The Trees, Valentino Khan, Wuki, Yung Bae, Wreckno, and more will make any hour of the day you choose to arrive more than acceptable, and this is really only phase 1 of the lineup.

With more on the way, your best bet is getting tickets now for Labor Day Weekend, Sept 1-3.

✈️ 🚨Wheels up, Coasties! Phase One of your #NCMF2023 line up is HERE NOW! We obsess over curating a lineup as unique, diverse, and as special as our growing community. We love you and hope you love what we put together. 💜 ✨ 📜 pic.twitter.com/jurUXjMaQz — North Coast 🌈☀️ (@northcoastfest) January 12, 2023

Photo via Rukes.com