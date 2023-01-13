The Chainsmokers have been pumping out pop/alternative music for the past few years, their albums So Far So Good, World War Joy, or Sick Boy almost more pop than electronic. However, every group has their roots — The Chainsmokers team up with Cheyenne Giles and Spinnin’/Musical Freedom for the club-ready single “Make Me Feel.”

It’s a fresh dive into contemporary house music, as the guys lay down a sultry groove, rich in percussion and spacious sound effects, reminiscing an old-school ’90s sound with flashy synth stabs and vintage vocal samples. And let’s not forget the skin-tingling brass. Never forget the brass.

“Make Me Feel” builds momentum with a raw, four-to-the-floor rhythm, bursting with those deep, bouncy beats Cheyenne Giles is famed for. When the groove thickens, the song drops into a radiant beat, highlighted by mesmerizing horns and snappy vocal samples, unleashing a chorus that reminisces a classic ’90s sound, now accompanied by thrilling bass chords to take the mood sky high.

Check out the official video below!

Photo via Rukes.com