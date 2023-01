Having already teamed up for “Lights Go Down” and “Shake,” Zeds Dead and Jauz once again team up, this time featuring Australian singer/songwriter Nicole Millar, for their new single, “S.O.S.”

Compared to the previous two collaborations, “S.O.S” is definitely far more subdued and mellow, forgoing many of the huge bass moments for more of a ballad.

Listen below!